Feds Say Chip Thief Should Pay For 'Intended' ADI Losses

By Micah Danney (February 14, 2023, 5:32 PM EST) -- Federal prosecutors urged a Boston federal judge to hold a man who was convicted of stealing trade secrets liable for $660,000 in losses he allegedly intended to inflict on Analog Devices Inc., saying he competed directly with the company using its own microchip....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS