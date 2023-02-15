Firms Face TCPA Suit Over Calls To Camp Lejeune Victims

By Emily Sawicki (February 15, 2023, 1:48 PM EST) -- A West Virginia woman has brought a proposed class action alleging law firms soliciting plaintiffs for a suit against the federal government over contaminated water at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by repeatedly calling her, despite her number being listed on the National Do Not Call Registry....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS