Apple Wins Trims But Can't Defeat Watch Defect Suit

By Gina Kim (February 17, 2023, 10:53 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Friday pared down a proposed class action alleging Apple Watches contain a defect causing screens to shatter, tossing equitable relief and warranty breach claims, but found customers adequately alleged the tech giant knew of the defect and had a duty to disclose it....

