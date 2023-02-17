Lender Must Face All Charges At $932M COVID Fraud Trial

By Stewart Bishop (February 17, 2023, 10:07 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Friday declined to narrow the prosecution of the CEO of MBE Capital Partners, who is accused of conning his way into obtaining $932 million in capital from Magic Johnson's life insurance company and the Federal Reserve to fund Paycheck Protection Program loans, leaving the case intact for a May trial....

