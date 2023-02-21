Ex-ESPN Prez Testifies About Losing World Cup Rights To Fox

By Rachel Scharf (February 21, 2023, 7:25 PM EST) -- Longtime ESPN president John Skipper told a Brooklyn federal jury Tuesday he was "angry" when the network lost its long-standing World Cup broadcasting rights to 21st Century Fox, whose former executives are accused of bribing top soccer officials....

