Amazon, Apple Criticized For Bid To Stall Antitrust Discovery

By Rachel Riley (February 24, 2023, 8:25 PM EST) -- A plaintiff accusing Amazon and Apple of illegally curbing resales of iPhones and iPads has called out their attempt to put off discovery, arguing the tech giants should not be able to hit pause while a Washington federal judge considers whether to toss the suit....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS