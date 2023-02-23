737 Max Victims' Families Want 5th Circ. To Undo Boeing Deal

By Hailey Konnath (February 23, 2023, 11:55 PM EST) -- The families of the victims of two Boeing 737 Max crashes on Thursday asked the Fifth Circuit to look into the U.S. Department of Justice's deferred prosecution agreement with The Boeing Co., arguing that the deal should be reworked because it was hammered out without consulting the families....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS