Ukraine War Anniversary Brings New Export Controls, Tariffs

By Jennifer Doherty (February 24, 2023, 12:16 PM EST) -- The Biden administration met the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Friday with a fresh round of penalties, including financial sanctions covering over 100 entities, an exponential increase in aluminum tariffs and export restrictions targeting Russia and its backers....

