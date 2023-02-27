NY Atty Seeks Acquittal After Asylum Fraud Conviction

By Micah Danney (February 27, 2023, 9:01 PM EST) -- A lawyer and a businessman asked a New York federal judge to either acquit them or grant a new trial after a jury convicted them of pushing fabricated asylum applications, saying they were duped by fake applications from undercover FBI agents....

