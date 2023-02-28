Congo Says Trump Condo Can't Be Seized In $1B Fight

By Joyce Hanson (February 27, 2023, 8:11 PM EST) -- The Republic of Congo continues to protest efforts by a construction company to seize a Trump Tower condo to enforce nearly $1 billion in arbitral awards, telling a New York federal judge that its former contractor wrongly claims the country and its president embezzled funds to buy the property....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS