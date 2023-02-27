Zillow Wants Out Of $1.9M Photo Copyright Damage Award

By Greg Lamm (February 27, 2023, 8:41 PM EST) -- A Ninth Circuit judge on Monday called out attorneys for spending too much time parsing each word in a previous court opinion in a copyright dispute over the use of real estate photographs on Zillow's website and said they were sidestepping the "$100 million question": Are the infringed photos part of a compilation subject to a single statutory damages award?...

