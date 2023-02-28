Ex-LA Official Solicited Bribes For Huizar, Lobbyist Testifies

By Gina Kim (February 28, 2023, 10:14 PM EST) -- A convicted lobbyist-turned-cooperating-witness testified Tuesday in former Los Angeles Deputy Mayor Raymond Chan's federal bribery and racketeering conspiracy trial that Chan did convicted ex-Councilman Jose Huizar's bidding by soliciting political contributions for Huizar's wife in her campaign to succeed her husband from real estate developers with projects pending downtown....

