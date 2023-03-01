Tap Developers' Assets To Pay Judgment, EB-5 Investors Say

By Grace Dixon (February 28, 2023, 8:50 PM EST) -- A class of Chinese investors in a Chicago skyscraper project hung out to dry by EB-5 developers asked an Illinois federal judge to draw on income, property and other assets hidden under family members' names to pay off the $29.1 million that developers owe....

