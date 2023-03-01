Deadspin Defeats Trevor Bauer's Defamation Claims For Good

By Hailey Konnath (March 1, 2023, 10:20 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Wednesday threw out former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer's defamation suit against the owner of Deadspin, ruling that the allegedly defamatory statements in the sports blog's coverage of sexual assault allegations against Bauer were "substantially true and absolutely privileged under New York law."...

