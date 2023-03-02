Wynn Resorts Investors Score Class Cert. In Suit Over Ex-CEO

By Katryna Perera (March 2, 2023, 10:16 PM EST) -- A Nevada federal judge granted certification Wednesday to a class of investors who claim the Wynn Resorts Ltd. hotel chain and its current and former top brass hid ex-CEO Steve Wynn's sexual misconduct and caused the company's stock price to drop....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS