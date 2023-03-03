Microsoft Says Gamers Show No Harm From Activision Deal

By Matthew Perlman (March 3, 2023, 10:11 PM EST) -- Microsoft Corp. told a California federal court that gamers looking to pause its planned purchase of Activision Blizzard while they challenge the merger failed to show the deal will hurt competition and said the facts demonstrate the move will make gaming more competitive....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS