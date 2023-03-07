Ivy League Athletes Hit 8 Universities With Price-Fixing Claim

By Brian Steele (March 7, 2023, 9:09 PM EST) -- Eight Ivy League universities are engaged in an illegal price-fixing scheme to raise the cost of education and suppress the compensation that student athletes receive for their services, two basketball players alleged in a proposed federal class action filed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut....

