Ex-US Rep. Takes Stand, Denies Trading On Secret M&A Info

By Stewart Bishop (March 8, 2023, 11:06 PM EST) -- Former U.S. Rep. Stephen Buyer took the witness stand on Wednesday to defend himself against insider trading charges alleging that he used knowledge gleaned from his post-public service lobbying career to trade ahead of upcoming mergers, saying his stock buys were based on legitimate research....

