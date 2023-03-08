Tesla Investors Seek New Trial Over Musk Tweets

By Kelly Lienhard (March 8, 2023, 8:04 PM EST) -- A group of Tesla investors in a class action against the electric-car company and its owner Elon Musk is asking a California federal judge to reverse a jury finding last month that Tesla wasn't liable for Musk's tweets about taking the company private, arguing that confusing jury instructions led to an incorrect verdict....

