Dem. States Say Abrupt DACA End Means Billions In Losses

By Rae Ann Varona (March 13, 2023, 8:29 PM EDT) -- Democratic states said a full rollback of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program would mean losing billions of dollars in economic growth, urging a Texas federal judge to consider the states' reliance on it when deciding on a rule preserving the program....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS