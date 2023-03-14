Chicago Cubs Take Swing At Fan's Exhibit List In ADA Suit

By Charlie Innis (March 14, 2023, 7:30 PM EDT) -- The Chicago Cubs asked an Illinois federal judge to exclude a fan's exhibits from an upcoming bench trial in a suit alleging the baseball team violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by not having adequate wheelchair-accessible seats at Wrigley Field....

