Court Finds Google Case Transfer Would 'Subvert' Congress

By Thy Vo (March 14, 2023, 9:10 PM EDT) -- Moving the U.S. Justice Department's ad tech monopolization case against Google to coordinate with similar lawsuits in New York would "subvert Congress' intent" to get expedient relief for the public in antitrust actions, a Virginia federal judge said Tuesday in explaining her decision to deny the company's transfer request....

