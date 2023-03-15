Ex-Hoops Phenom Telfair Admits Health Fraud, Criticizes NBA

By Pete Brush (March 15, 2023, 4:14 PM EDT) -- Former NBA player Sebastian Telfair admitted to illegally siphoning $358,000 from pro basketball's benefits plan Wednesday during a hearing where he told a Manhattan federal judge that he regrets not getting stronger guidance from the league when it reviewed his health claims....

