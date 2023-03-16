Atty's Illness Prompts Queries From Judge In LA Bribery Trial

By Gina Kim (March 16, 2023, 8:10 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge said on Thursday that before he could declare a mistrial in ex-Los Angeles Deputy Mayor Raymond Chan's bribery trial, he needs additional details on the health status of Chan's defense attorney, whose sudden illness and hospitalization has postponed proceedings for the last two weeks. ...

