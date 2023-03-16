Grubhub, Postmates, Uber Lose Bid To Arbitrate Antitrust Suit

By Hailey Konnath (March 16, 2023, 11:16 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Thursday said Grubhub, Postmates and Uber Eats cannot force restaurant customers to arbitrate their price-fixing claims against the food delivery companies simply because they've used the apps in the past, ruling that their arbitration clauses have no relevance to the claims at hand....

