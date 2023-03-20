Meta Allowed To Limit Zuckerberg Depo In Antitrust Case

By Kelly Lienhard (March 20, 2023, 5:28 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge allowed Meta Platforms to impose time limits on the pending depositions of several current and former executives, including CEO Mark Zuckerberg and ex-Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg, after the company argued that the high-level officers do not have unique knowledge about the monopolization claims....

