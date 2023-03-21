Google Calls Sanctions Bid In Search Monopoly Case Too Late

By Matthew Perlman (March 20, 2023, 8:01 PM EDT) -- Google has urged a District of Columbia federal court to reject a bid from the U.S. Department of Justice and a group of states for sanctions over its deletion of employee chats in a search and search advertising monopolization case, arguing that the effort comes far too late....

