Ex-LA Official Can't Get Mistrial Yet Over Atty's Sudden Illness

By Gina Kim (March 22, 2023, 2:06 PM EDT) -- Former Los Angeles deputy mayor Raymond Chan's bribery trial, which has been postponed since his attorney fell ill on March 2, remained in limbo Wednesday when a California federal judge stopped short of Chan's request for a mistrial, instead ordering medical updates and setting a hearing for next month,...

