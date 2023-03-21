Tesla Fights Investors' New Trial Bid In Tweet Suit

By Katryna Perera (March 21, 2023, 9:11 PM EDT) -- Tesla Inc., Elon Musk and several other defendants named in a class action over tweets Musk made in 2018 about taking the company private told a California federal judge Monday that the suing investors do not deserve a new trial after a jury found last month that Tesla wasn't liable for the tweets....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS