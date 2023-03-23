Tesla Buyers Ask Calif. Judge To Shut Down 'Full Self Driving'

By Jonathan Capriel (March 23, 2023, 9:27 PM EDT) -- Tesla buyers asked a California federal judge to order CEO Elon Musk and his auto company to deactivate "full self-driving" on all its vehicles and bar him from making "false and deceptive" promises about its capabilities, saying further promotion will cause irreparable harm, "horrific accidents" and potentially deaths....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS