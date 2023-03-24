Citigroup Investor Suit Over $400M OCC Fine Axed, For Now

By Katryna Perera (March 24, 2023, 10:03 PM EDT) -- Citigroup on Friday beat a proposed investor class action stemming from a $400 million fine it paid the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency when a New York federal judge found, among other things, that the allegedly misleading statements and omissions the bank made about its internal controls were not actionable....

