Opioid Theory Reaches 'Alcohol, Guns, Phones,' 4th Circ. Told

By Jeff Overley (March 24, 2023, 10:49 PM EDT) -- A West Virginia federal judge's monumental rejection of a multibillion-dollar opioid case correctly avoided a "dramatic rewriting" of state law that would threaten legal exposure for sellers of liquor, cellphones, firearms and other lawful products, drug distributors told the Fourth Circuit on Friday....

