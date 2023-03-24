More Celebs Could Meet SEC In Court Over Crypto Posts

By Jessica Corso (March 24, 2023, 10:11 PM EDT) -- Celebrities accused of failing to disclose they were paid to post about cryptocurrency online are usually reluctant to go toe-to-toe with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in court, but rising civil penalties and fears of class litigation might leave some wanting to try their luck before a judge instead of the more common route of settlement, legal experts told Law360....

