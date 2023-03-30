Peloton Investors Spin Out Of Court, For Now

By Lauren Berg (March 30, 2023, 10:43 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge Thursday tossed a class action accusing at-home exercise bike company Peloton Interactive Inc. of intentionally misleading investors to believe that the company's COVID-19 spike in demand was sustainable, saying Peloton's statements had "meaningful cautionary language" that warned the investors of the uncertainty of future subscriber growth....

