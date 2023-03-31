Israeli Execs To Pay SEC $12.2M For Misleading Investors

By Micah Danney (March 31, 2023, 10:48 PM EDT) -- Two executives of an Israeli communications firm have agreed to pay more than $12 million to settle claims they lied to investors that they had seven-figure sales lined up with Mexico's national police agency, allegedly collecting more in pay than the company profited....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS