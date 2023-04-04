Tesla, Musk Slam Dogecoin Buyers' 'Fanciful' Fraud Suit

By Lauren Berg (April 3, 2023, 10:19 PM EDT) -- Tesla and Elon Musk are urging a Manhattan federal judge to throw out "Dogecoin" buyers' proposed class action alleging the electric car company and its CEO orchestrated a pyramid scheme by hyping the joke cryptocurrency, saying the "fanciful" complaint doesn't articulate any allegedly false or misleading statements....

