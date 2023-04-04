Amazon Can't Ax NBA 2K BIPA Suit Over Facial Scans

By Dorothy Atkins (April 3, 2023, 10:45 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge refused to throw out a proposed class action alleging Amazon.com Inc. and its cloud-computing subsidiary violated the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act by collecting and sharing facial scans of teens playing the hit basketball game NBA 2K without proper disclosures or consent....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS