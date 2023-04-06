31 Norfolk Derailment Suits Consolidated In Ohio Fed. Court

By Hailey Konnath (April 5, 2023, 11:38 PM EDT) -- An Ohio federal judge on Wednesday officially consolidated 31 suits over the Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine, appointing attorneys with Grant & Eisenhofer PA, Simmons Hanly Conroy LLC and Burg Simpson Eldredge Hersh & Jardine PC to serve as interim class counsel in the consolidated action....

