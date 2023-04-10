Construction Co. Caused Losses In Casino Project, Tribe Says

By Elliot Weld (April 10, 2023, 7:31 PM EDT) -- The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes hit a California construction management company with a suit alleging its negligence in handling a casino expansion caused the tribe to lose millions through cost overruns and an arbitration with a contractor. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS