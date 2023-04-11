Streamers Fight To Keep Disney, ESPN Antitrust Suit Alive

By Kelly Lienhard (April 10, 2023, 8:20 PM EDT) -- YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream subscribers have urged a California federal court in two separate but similar suits to ignore Disney's bids to dismiss claims that the company drove their bills up by forcing expensive ESPN channels onto their services, arguing that by directly owning its own streaming platform, Disney's deals with YouTube TV and DirecTV were illegal horizontal agreements....

