Microsoft-Activision Merger Should Be Allowed To Proceed

By James Skyles (April 12, 2023, 5:48 PM EDT) -- Representing a net worth of over $5.2 trillion, the global tech industry has come to dominate American discourse on administrative policy.[1] Within the technology industry, the video game industry is worth nearly $200 billion.[2]...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS