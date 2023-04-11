Ex-CEO Says He Wouldn't Cheat Boeing, So PE Firm Fired Him

By Hayley Fowler (April 11, 2023, 5:27 PM EDT) -- The short-lived CEO of a California defense supplier is suing for retaliation, saying in a North Carolina federal complaint that he was fired for refusing to mislead Boeing about the company's finances while its new owner allegedly tried to coerce a supply contract under false pretenses....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS