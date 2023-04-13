Ex-Wynn Resorts Worker Seeks High Court Look At RICO Row

By Joyce Hanson (April 13, 2023, 9:22 PM EDT) -- A former Wynn Resorts employee has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review a Ninth Circuit decision tossing her claim that the company, founder Steve Wynn and others bribed a former state legislator to defeat the worker's earlier suit saying she was fired for reporting a rape allegation against Wynn....

