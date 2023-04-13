Mistrial Declared In Ex-LA Official's Bribery Case

By Gina Kim (April 13, 2023, 2:30 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge finally declared a mistrial Thursday in the case of a former Los Angeles deputy mayor accused of bribery and racketeering conspiracy, in a trial which has been on hiatus since March after his defense attorney fell ill, and ordered the defendant to retain new counsel by April 24. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS