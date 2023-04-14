Ex-Fed Officials Scratching Heads After Defense Docs Leak

By Ben Kochman (April 14, 2023, 9:37 PM EDT) -- A 21-year-old Air Force National Guardsman's alleged posting of secret defense files in an online forum has former federal officials wondering why the suspect would take such a risk without having any of the traditional motives behind past leaks....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS