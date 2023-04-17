DOJ, Google Dispute When Gov't Discovered Chat Deletions

By Bryan Koenig (April 17, 2023, 6:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice's bid to sanction Google for failing to preserve internal chats may come down to timing, according to last week's hearing and a DOJ filing, unsealed Monday, that continued to assail the search giant's claim that government attorneys knew about Google's chat deletion policies for years....

