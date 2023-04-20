University Of Chicago Is 1st To Settle In Elite Schools Case

By Bryan Koenig (April 20, 2023, 7:56 PM EDT) -- Former students accusing top private universities of conspiring to limit financial aid scored an important milestone Wednesday with the announcement of an "agreement in principle" that would make the University of Chicago the first institution to settle out of the Illinois federal court proposed class action....

