Ex-Fox Exec Seeks Acquittal Following FIFA Bribery Trial

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (April 24, 2023, 2:25 PM EDT) -- The former CEO of Fox International Channels urged a New York federal judge to erase his money laundering and wire fraud convictions in the latest FIFA corruption trial, arguing that federal prosecutors failed to show that anyone at South American soccer confederation CONMEBOL was unaware of the bribery of its executives....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS