Djibouti Can't Halt $486M Enforcement Suit Without Bond

By Caleb Symons (April 24, 2023, 7:50 PM EDT) -- Djibouti must post a supersedeas bond to prevent Dubai's state-owned shipping coordinator from taking steps to collect a $486 million arbitral award, a D.C. federal judge said Monday, dealing the African nation a blow as it tries to overturn a recent confirmation order....

