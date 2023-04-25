Stubhub Must Produce Hyperlink Docs It Claims Google Lost

By Dorothy Atkins (April 25, 2023, 10:18 PM EDT) -- A California magistrate judge overseeing discovery disputes in multidistrict litigation over COVID-19 refunds ordered StubHub on Tuesday to produce hundreds of hyperlinked documents that StubHub claims were lost due to "inherent limitations of Google Drive," saying StubHub's counsel should have researched StubHub before agreeing to the discovery protocol and now must comply....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS